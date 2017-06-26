Hot Audio: Mahama appointees cause of 2016 defeat – Nana Ato Dadzie

modernghana logo

47 minutes ago

Former Chief of Staff, Nana Ato Dadzie has stated the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) lost the 2016 elections because President John Mahama’s appointees failed him.

The NDC led then by incumbent john Mahama unexpectedly lost the presidential and parliamentary elections held on December 7, 2016 after polling just 44.40% against the 53.85% his challenger Nana Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) polled, from total valid votes cast.

Ghana’s longest-serving Chief of Staff during the Jerry John Rawlings’ regime, made known his observation on ‘Upfront’, a current affairs programme on the Joy News channel on Multi TV.



