Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
Agriculture: Budget Spread Too Thin On Several Things—Prof. Fialor Calls For Focus
Many of the problems bedeviling Ghana’s Agriculture is due to poor budget prioritization. This is a point shared by Prof. Simon Fialor who lectures at the Faculty of Agriculture-KNUST.
He is unhappy that in the first place, the budget allocation for the sector is nothing good. To compound the situation, the amount is spread so thin so as to cover a wide variety of projects.
“First of all, we don’t have priority areas that we really focus on as a country. We are doing a bit of everything at the same time. Even worse, the lean budget for Agriculture goes into the construction of roads and a whole stack of other things”, he explains to rawgist.com’s Bernard Buachi in an interview.
He also tongue lashed the Ministry of Agriculture for the current state of Ghana’s agriculture.
“The Ministry is not focused. In Ghana, we just pay lip service to things”, he said, citing the government’s flagship agriculture programme; Planting for food and jobs as an example of a good idea that could go wrong if care is not taken.
