Ciedom-Hog & Yewobi Donates To Gambaga Witches Camp
Non Governmental organization CIEDOM HOG and Yewobi, an online shopping center have donated items worth thousands of Ghana Cedis to the Gambaga Witches Camp in the Northern Region on the call of "The Hero Film" Project.
The donation which included bags of maize and clothes were received by representatives of the Presbyterian Church and the Elders of the Gambaga traditional Area on behalf of the accused witches.
This social responsibility by the NGO and Yewobi digital shop was made possible as a result of heeding to the call of "The Hero Film" Production on individuals, institutions, Philanthropists, companies to extend a helping hand to the less privileged in the society. With the slogan "Service to humanity" "The Hero Film" is not only a social change movie to educate society about some social maladies, it is also to create awareness about charity and passionate support to the needy and vulnerable.
The Director of the Hero Project, Barbara Anakwa and the Producer Dwomoh Benjamin Doyen called on everyone to develop that heroic nature to be a Hero to someone by extending a helping hand. After their interactions with the accused witches, they promised more support in the future. They showed appreciation to Ciedom Hog and Yewobi online shop for such unexampled gesture.
YEWOBI, meaning “We have everything” is an online shop established in 2011 with the aim of becoming the central online shopping point with a source of quality goods and services.
They will excite consumers by providing quality and services from Hon-Kong, America, Asia, Europe and beyond with 24/7 market availability. The site is currently under construction and will be launched to the general public in the coming days.
CIEDOM-HOG international is a youth empowerment and ideas development organization that seeks to bridge the gap between the youth and employment through innovative strategies.
