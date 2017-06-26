TOP STORIES
A baby is God's opinion that the world should go on.By: A.C. Acquah
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
Fred Amankwah-Sarfo Donates To Elders In 10 Constituencies In The Northern Region Towards Eid-Idr-Fitr'
Mr. Fred Amankwah-Sarfo's name will forever remain one of the heartwarming names in the hearts of some New Patriotic Party Elders in the Northern Region of Ghana.
Mr. Frederick Amankwah - Sarfo, Director of Operations and Business Development at MTI Ghana and the President of the Doctoral Researchers Association of Ghana, yesterday donated some food items to some NPP Elders /Leaders within some 10 constituencies in the Northern Region.
Kumbungu, Nanton, Savelugu, Tolon, Sagnarigu, Tamale central, Tamale North, Tamale South, Taha and Salaga North constituency were the constituencies of the Elders/Leaders who benefited from the donation.
Mr. Amankwah-Sarfo who is an Aspiring for the New Patriotic Party's National Chairmanship Position joined our muslim brothers and sisters yesterday, 25th June, 2017 in felicitations as they ended their Ramadan long fast and supplication to Allah. In a press release to all Muslims he intimated that, he believes the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr inspires strong values of love, kindness, forgiveness and tolerance.
Mr. Lukman Danjumah Sayibu (CEO of DANPEE Enterprises and Events Manager at NTV-Tamale) who presented the items on behalf of Mr. Fred Amankwah-Sarfo echoed that, he trusts that, members of the NPP and Ghanaians in general would continually live in harmony with each other even as government of H. E. Nana Akufo-Addo works to ensure better conditions of living for her citizens.
The National Chairman Aspirant of the governing NPP has been inspired by the values of our muslim communities teach in the holy month of Ramadan.
He is confident that he can lead the party and manage it's affairs into one that meets the 21st century needs of a political party ready to win elections 2020 and move her country forward.
He wished all Ghanaians across the country and beyond Barka de Allah.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Regional News