Jomoro MP Donates Items To Muslims
The Member of Parliament(MP) for Jomoro,Mr.Paul Essien has appealed to the Muslim community to continue to pray to sustain the peace in the country.
He reminded Muslims that peaceful co-existence with the christian community will foster unity and accelerated national development.
Mr.Essien who doubles as the Deputy Minister for Chieftaicy and Religious Affairs,said this when he presented 57 bags of rice and 40 bottles of frytol cooking oil to all the 24 mosques in the Jomoro constituency.
The gesture formed part of his solidarity to the Muslim community as they climax the month of Ramadan with the Eid-Ul-Fitr,the feast of giving alms to the poor and needy.
The MP said there was no difference between Christianity and Islam since they all aim at one common end hence,members of the two religions must see themselves as one.
He used the occasion to reiterate the need to allow Christians to also embark upon pilgrimages to Israel just as their Muslim counterparts go to hajj so that Christians will realize the practical side of the Bible and deepen their faith..
Receiving the items on behalf of the Muslim community who converged at Tikobo No.1,the District Chief Imam,Adjloo Seidu thanked Allah for sustaining them throughout the period of fasting and prayers.
He also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the MP for showing solidarity with the Muslim community as they celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr.
Mr.Seidu said the Muslim community would continue to intercede for the nation in prayers for peace and rapid socio-economic advancement.
He asked Muslims to be law-abiding and seek the face of Allah in all their endeavours.
