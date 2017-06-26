TOP STORIES
Nzema Chiefs Hail Nana Addo
Catherine Afeku (right) in a group photograph with the traditional rulers
The chiefs and people of Nzema, particularly those in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region, have praised President Akufo-Addo for appointing Catherine Abelema Afeku, popularly called 'Nzema Yaa Asantewaa,' as the Minister for Tourism, Culture and Arts.
They have also commended the president for mentioning Hon Afeku, who is also a Member of Parliament (MP) for Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira in the region, as a cabinet minister.
According to them, during the 2016 electioneering campaign, Nana Akufo-Addo visited the Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira Constituency and promised the people that he would nominate Catherine Afeku if given the nod.
This was after the chiefs in the constituency had appealed to Nana Addo to nominate their daughter as a minister at a meeting held during the campaign.
The people, therefore, jubilated when the name of their legislator was mentioned by President Akufo-Addo as the minister for Tourism, Culture, and Arts.
According to the people, Catherine Afeku is the first female minister to be appointed in Nzemaland, adding that she is also the first person to win the Evalue-Gwira-Ajomoro seat for the United Party (UP) tradition.
This came to light at a mini durbar organised by the chief and people of Nsein Traditional Area in the Nzema East Municipality of the region in honour of the tourism minister.
The minister was in the Western Region on a five-day working visit to some tourism sites in the region.
The paramount chief of Nsein Traditional Area, Awulae Agyefi Kwame II, was very hopeful that with Mrs Afeku as a minister, tourism in the country would see a revolution.
He pointed out that an improved tourism would consequently improve the local economy and create jobs for the people.
Awulae Agyefi Kwame stated that the traditional council was aware of the pressure on the president, “but aside all the pressure, he appointed Mrs Afeku as a cabinet minister.”
“It was a welcoming news for the traditional rulers when we heard our daughter had been appointed a cabinet minister and we will do everything possible to ensure she succeeds,” he mentioned.
The paramount chief was happy that after losing the seat to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2012 general elections, Hon Afeku worked hard to recapture the seat in the last general elections.
He, therefore, referred to Hon Afeku as 'Abelema Ababio' to wit ‘Abelema has come again' as sign of her hard work, and assured her of their fullest support.
Nana Bright Oduro-Kwarteng, Director at the Tourism Ministry, told the chief that the ministry had decided to add him (chief) to the Tourism Advisory Board.
Hon Afeku thanked the chiefs and people for their support and prayers and promised to continue to work hard to justify the confidence reposed in her.
From Emmanuel Opoku, Nsein
