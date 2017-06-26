TOP STORIES
Star Clinches Best Airline Alliance Award
Star Alliance has claimed the Best Airline Alliance title at the Skytrax World Airline Awards for the second year running.
The Alliance's prestigious Los Angeles Lounge also received the Best Airline Alliance Lounge Award for the third year in row.
Jeffrey Goh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Star Alliance, accepted the award at the Paris – Le Bourget Air Show on behalf of his outfit.
“This is an important accolade to receive in our 20th Anniversary year. It once again shows that our investment into a modern IT infrastructure is paying off, enabling more than 440,000 member airline employees to provide customers with an even better Alliance travel experience. Our IT hubs are the foundation, which will allow us to use digital technology to offer a more individual and a better Alliance travel experience going forward.”
Star Alliance was the first airline alliance to receive the Best Alliance Award from Skytrax when the category was first introduced in 2005 and has since won the award eight times.
The World Airline Awards are managed by international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax Research of London, UK.
The latest survey was conducted between August 2016 and May 2017, attracting 19.87 million eligible entries with participants from 105 nationalities.
The survey covered over 325 airlines, from largest international airlines to smaller domestic carriers, measuring quality standards for 41 Key Performance Indicators across front-line product and service factors in the airport and on-board environments.
Complementing the Alliance awards, 13 Star Alliance member carriers received distinctions in 26 individual categories, with four achieving top 10 rankings in the Top Airline Category: Singapore Airlines (2), ANA (3), EVA (6) and Lufthansa (7).
These include Aegean Airlines, Best Regional Airline in Europe; Air Canada, Best Airline in North America; ANA, World’s Best Airport Services Best Airline Staff in Asia; Austrian Airlines, Best Airline Staff in Europe; Avianca, Best Airline in South America and Best Regional Airline in South America; and COPA Airlines, Best Airline in Central America/Caribbean and Best Airline Staff in Central America.
Ethiopian Airlines was adjudged Best Airline in Africa; EVA Air, Best Business Class Comfort Amenities and World's Best Airline Cabin Cleanliness; Lufthansa, Best Airline in Europe, Best Airline in Western Europe, Best First Class Lounge Dining; Singapore Airlines, Best Airline in Asia, Best Business Class Airline Seat, and Best Premium Economy Onboard Catering.
South African Airways won the Best Airline Staff in Africa; THAI, Best Economy Onboard Catering, World’s Best Economy Class, Best Airline Lounge Spa Facilities; and Turkish Airlines, Best Airline in Southern Europe, Best Business Class Onboard Catering, World's Best Business Class Airline Lounge and Best Business Class Lounge Dining.
A business desk report
