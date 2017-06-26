TOP STORIES
10 Killed In Gory Crash At Bole
Information available indicates that 10 persons, including a police officer, died in an accident at Dikpa near Tinga in the Bole District of the Northern Region.
At about 2:30am, the Bole police personnel on a highway patrol at Banda Nkwanta received information that a mini bus with registration number UW 171-15 travelling from Kumasi to Wa run into a stationary Daf truck with registration number AS 379 N at Dikpa near Tinga on Bole Bamboi highway.
The patrol team quickly rushed to the scene and found eight occupants of the bus seriously injured and 10 dead, including two children and a police officer No. 47593 G/L/Cpl Jakper B. Yamdauk with the Wa Regional Highway Patrol.
The injured passengers were rushed to Bole Government Hospital for treatment and the bodies deposited at Bole Government Hospital morgue awaiting identification and autopsy.
District Police Commander ASP David Azumah who confirmed the incident to DAILY GUIDE revealed that 10 persons lost their lives, including two children.
According to him, eight persons sustained severe injuries and are currently on admission at the Bole Government Hospital.
FROM Eric Kombat, Tinga
