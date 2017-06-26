modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Nana Dashes To Nigeria

Daily Guide
2 minutes ago | General News
President Akufo-Addo
President Akufo-Addo

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia arrived home yesterday from his four-day official working visit to The Peoples Republic of China where he secured several mouth-watering deals for Ghana, including $2 billion for the 'One District One Factory' flagship programme.

The Vice President also briefed journalists about the benefits of his visit to China.

President Akufo-Addo travelled to Nigeria for day's visit shortly after the arrival of his vice.

The President is expected to attend the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers for Muslims to mark the end of Ramadan at the Independence Square in Accra this morning before emplaning to Zambia at the invitation of Zambian President Edgar Lungu.

This would be the third visit by a foreign Head of State to Zambia, following visits to that country by President Rajaonarimam Pianina of Madagascar and Rwanda's Paul Kagame.

President Lungu attended the inauguration of President Akufo-Addo on January 7, 2017.

President Akufo-Addo is expected to deepen relations between the two countries, especially in the area of trade.

President Lungu believes that the chambers of commerce of the two countries should meet regularly to exchange ideas on investments in the two countries.

He is expected back home on Thursday, June 26, 2017.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More General News

TOP STORIES

Ghana School of Law can run shift system – lecturer

25 June 2017

NACOB Grabs Ruby Cocaine Cash

24 June 2017

quot-img-1...I LOVE MY BODY TOO MUCH BUT I SOMETIMES TRUST MY EARS MORE THEN MY EYES

By: BETTY-BEV.AGYEI,HH-H quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35184.3562
Euro4.87304.8770
Pound Sterling5.53725.5441
Swiss Franc4.49014.4943
Canadian Dollar3.28193.2842
S/African Rand0.33670.3369
Australian Dollar3.29583.3026
body-container-line