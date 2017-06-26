TOP STORIES
...I LOVE MY BODY TOO MUCH BUT I SOMETIMES TRUST MY EARS MORE THEN MY EYESBy: BETTY-BEV.AGYEI,HH-H
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
Nana Dashes To Nigeria
Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia arrived home yesterday from his four-day official working visit to The Peoples Republic of China where he secured several mouth-watering deals for Ghana, including $2 billion for the 'One District One Factory' flagship programme.
The Vice President also briefed journalists about the benefits of his visit to China.
President Akufo-Addo travelled to Nigeria for day's visit shortly after the arrival of his vice.
The President is expected to attend the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers for Muslims to mark the end of Ramadan at the Independence Square in Accra this morning before emplaning to Zambia at the invitation of Zambian President Edgar Lungu.
This would be the third visit by a foreign Head of State to Zambia, following visits to that country by President Rajaonarimam Pianina of Madagascar and Rwanda's Paul Kagame.
President Lungu attended the inauguration of President Akufo-Addo on January 7, 2017.
President Akufo-Addo is expected to deepen relations between the two countries, especially in the area of trade.
President Lungu believes that the chambers of commerce of the two countries should meet regularly to exchange ideas on investments in the two countries.
He is expected back home on Thursday, June 26, 2017.
By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More General News