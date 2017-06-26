TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
Abibiman Foundation On International Day Against Drug Abuse
Today Abibiman joins the world in commemorating this year's International Day Against Drug Abuse.
According to the UNODC, nearly 200 million people are using illicit drugs such as cocaine, cannabis, hallucinogens, opiates and sedative hypnotics worldwide.
The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking recognises the severe impact that illicit drugs have on health, development, peace and security.
Around 190,000 people die due to illicit drugs every year. But the damage visited upon lives and communities does not stop there. Drug use damages health, while drug trafficking nourishes money laundering, and deadly terrorism.
Corruption, the great enabler of organized crimes, exist throughout the drug supply chain.
According statistics from the Narcotic Control Board in Ghana, over 50,000 People Abuse Drugs in Ghana Resulting In 70% Mad Cases.
Investigations conducted by the particularly the youth are in drug abuse. findings showed that out of the total number of 50,000 drug users in Ghana, 35,000 were students from junior/senior high schools and tertiary institution aged between 12 and 35 years while the remaining 15, 000 were adults with 9, 000 being males and 6,000 females.
The theme for 2017 is: "Listen First - Listening to children and youth is the first step to help them grow healthy and safe." Global Community should increase support for prevention of drug use that is based on science and is thus an effective investment in the well-being of children, the youth and their communities.
Everyone can play a part in protecting the youth from dangerous substances. Let join the fight against.
Thank you
Abibiman Foundation
