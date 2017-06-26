TOP STORIES
NPP congratulates Ghanaian Muslims for successful Ramadan fast
The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has lauded Ghanaian Muslims for successfully completing their month-long Ramadan fast, wishing them a happy Eid Mubarak.
The NPP in a statement Monday, thanked all the Muslims for praying for the peace and prosperity of the country.
"It is hoped that they are able to maintain this same lifestyle in the other eleven months of the year since the Allah they served in the month of Ramadan is the same Allah today and forever," the statement said.
The party implored the youth to "exercise significant moderation and circumspection in their celebrations so that at the end of the day, no injury is recorded nor life, lost."
Read full statement below:
NPP CONGRATULATES MUSLIMS ON THE SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF RAMADAN FAST AND WISHES THEM EID MUBARAK
As Muslims in Ghana and across the globe climax the end of Ramadan with the celebration of Eid-Ul-Fitr today, the NPP congratulates them on this milestone occasion and wishes them a successful Eid (Eid Mubarak). Eid-Ul-Fitr, otherwise known as "feast of the breaking of the fast" is an important festivity celebrated by Muslims all over the world to mark the end of the holy month of fasting.
It is characterised by merrymaking, alms-giving and the observance of Eid Prayers to thank almighty Allah for seeing Muslims through the holy month of Ramadan, during which time, they intensified their supplications and good deeds. It is hoped that they are able to maintain this same lifestyle in the other eleven months of the year since the Allah they served in the month of Ramadan is the same Allah today and forever.
As much as Muslims have every reason to mark this day with feast and the making of merry, the NPP calls on them especially the youth to exercise significant moderation and circumspection in their celebrations so that at the end of the day, no injury is recorded nor life, lost. The party is also happy to observe that for the first time in several years, this year's Ramadan was devoid of the legendary 'dumsor crisis' and killer economic conditions which make it uncomfortable for the Ghanaian Muslim in the exercise of this religious right.
Finally, we call on them to use this important occasion to pray for the government of Ghana under the distinguished leadership of His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as well as His Excellency Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to be able to deliver on the overwhelming mandate of the Ghanaian people. We also call on them to commit the nation and indeed every single Ghanaian into the good hands of almighty Allah for His mercy and grace.
Once again, Eid Mubarak to our Muslim constituents here in Ghana and across the globe. May ALLAH bring you joy, happiness, great fortunes and prosperity on this blessed occasions.
Barka Da Sallah
...Signed...
JOHN BOADU
General Secretary (Ag)
