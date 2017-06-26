modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

NLC warns Tema Port Expansion workers against illegal strike

MyJoyOnline
10 minutes ago | General News

The National Labour Commission says it will be compelled to apply sanctions, if persons working on the Tema Port Expansion embark on another illegal strike.

The Commission said it will not encourage workers to see strike as the first resort in times of labour misunderstanding.

Speaking to Joy News Monday, NLC Executive Secretary, Charles Bawa Duah said the position of the Labour Act on issues of labour unrest is clear and will not want any labour group to disregard it.

More soon…
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com |

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More General News

TOP STORIES

Ghana School of Law can run shift system – lecturer

25 June 2017

NACOB Grabs Ruby Cocaine Cash

24 June 2017

quot-img-1u cant eat your cake and have it.

By: shad quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35184.3562
Euro4.87304.8770
Pound Sterling5.53725.5441
Swiss Franc4.49014.4943
Canadian Dollar3.28193.2842
S/African Rand0.33670.3369
Australian Dollar3.29583.3026
body-container-line