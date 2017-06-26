TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
NLC warns Tema Port Expansion workers against illegal strike
The National Labour Commission says it will be compelled to apply sanctions, if persons working on the Tema Port Expansion embark on another illegal strike.
The Commission said it will not encourage workers to see strike as the first resort in times of labour misunderstanding.
Speaking to Joy News Monday, NLC Executive Secretary, Charles Bawa Duah said the position of the Labour Act on issues of labour unrest is clear and will not want any labour group to disregard it.
More soon…
