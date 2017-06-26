TOP STORIES
Angry NPP youth vandalise property over Walewale DCE's rejection
The Savelugu-Nanton police in the Northern Region clashed with some executives of the governing NPP at the Assembly’s office complex after they reportedly went to the premises of the Assembly to prevent the new MCE from entering her office.
Wielding machetes and clubs, the youth made their way to the office of the MCE when they were stopped by some two policemen who were guarding the office.
The officers tried to stop the youth but sensing danger, they called for reinforcement.
Joy News’ Northern Regional Correspondent, Hashmin Mohammed reports the youth clashed with the contingent of police and military personnel who were dispatched to the scene.
In the related incident, the Walewale fracas which occurred at about 10 pm on Friday, saw the youth destroying the Constituency office, Bawumia Youth For Change office as well as others properties.
They destroyed Items such as air conditioners, office chairs and documents including party billboard
Meanwhile, District Police Commander, DSP Obrako Sarpong Bempah, who confirmed the incident to Adom FM's Illiasu Abdul Rauf said, when they arrived on the scenes of destruction no youth was in the scene so they couldn't arrest anybody.
He said they are investigating the unfortunate occurrence.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
