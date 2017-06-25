TOP STORIES
Oh my Lord thanks for all,YOU ARE MY ALL IN ALLBy: akoaso-HH
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
Enterprise Group gets a new strategic partner
Accra, June 25, GNA - Enterprise Group Limited (Enterprise Group) has informed the Ghana Stock Exchange of an impending transaction to introduce a new strategic partner in place of Sanlam Emerging Markets Proprietary Limited of South Africa (Sanlam).
The new strategic partner Black Star Holdings Limited (BSI-IL), a wholly owned subsidiary of LeapFrog Strategic African Investments (LSAI) will acquire stakes in three subsidiary companies, namely Enterprise Life, Enterprise Insurance and Enterprise Trustees.
A statement made available to the Ghana News Agency said Enterprise Group would retain its majority stake in each of these subsidiary companies.
I-SAI is a separate account managed by LeapFrog Investments and in which Prudential Financial, Inc is a primary investor. LeapFrog Investments have $1 billion in assets under management and a portfolio of companies across Africa and Asia focused on financial services and health.
BSI-IL will acquire Sanlam's stake in the three subsidiary companies of Enterprise Group for US$ 130 million. BSI-IL has also committed funds to support Enterprise Group's growth agenda over the coming years.
The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and notifications in Ghana and South Africa.
Trevor Trefgarne, Board Chair of Enterprise Group described the transaction as an exciting transaction for Enterprise Group.
'With our new partner, LeapFrog Investments, we expect to be able to grasp growth opportunities both in Ghana and across the wider West Africa Region. Enterprise appreciates the long and productive association with Sanlam in Ghana over the past 12 years," he said.
Commenting on the deal, Mr Keli Gadzekpo, CEO of Enterprise Group, said: "We at Enterprise Group are delighted to welcome Leapfrog Investments into the Enterprise Family. They bring an incredible network of global insurance contacts and experience, and also the capacity to provide growth capital towards the realisation of our very ambitious strategic objectives. We are pleased they have chosen to partner with us."
Junior Ngulube, CEO of Sanlam, said that in the 12 years of working with Enterprise Group, we had enjoyed a good partnership and a mutually beneficial relationship in Ghana.
'Considering our strategic partnerships with both Enterprise Group and Saham Finances, it was mutually agreed that Sanlam should exit from Enterprise Group. However we will look to re-establish and grow our presence in Ghana, starting with Saham Ghana as our partner going forward," Ngulube said.
Doug Lacey, who co-led the transaction with Norm Kelly on behalf of LSAI, observed that "Enterprise Group is a pioneer in delivering vital financial services to emerging consumers in Ghana. Its leading position in financial services, as well as dominance in insurance with over 28 per cent of the market, is a testament to the quality of the financial services it provides."
Norm Kelly of LeapFrog Investments said: "Leapfrog Investments are extremely pleased to enter into this strategic relationship with Enterprise Group. Enterprise Group's management team has built a robust platform for growth in West Africa. With our capital and expertise behind the business, we are confident that it will scale to provide millions more people with access to essential financial services."
GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Business & Finance