Ga Presbytery YPG organises 'Adoral Praise'
Tema, June 25, GNA-The Ga Presbytery Young People's Guild at the weekend held a song ministration event at the Tema Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Emmanuel Congregation dubbed 'Adoral Praise' to thank God for the life of the Guild.
The event was also to mark the 45th anniversary of the Guild and raise funds for the establishment of youth development centre at Pantang in Accra.
The praise witnessed an exciting ministration of songs, praises and worship, with Superintendent Kofi Sarpong as the guest Artist who energised the stage with his sterling songs.
The event brought together 25 districts in the Ga Presbytery including; Taifa district, Accra Central district, Abokobi district, Teshie District, Tema Manhea district among others.
The show had performers such as; Emmanuel praise, Echoes of Triumph, Soul Inspirers, Central echoes, Love Congregation choir and Y praise and Choreography Group by Ramseyer.
Mr Martin Laryea, Superintendent of Ga Presbytery of the Youth People's Guild said the programme was an annual event organised by the Guild to socialise and preach the word of God through praises and worship.
He said it was also an opportunity for the youth to interact, network and share ideas on the growth of the Guild as well as build the spiritual and social life of members.
Mr Gideon Mensah Mamah, Secretary to the Central Planning Committee and Head of Publicity Sub-Committee of the Anniversary said the programme would help promote unity among the district to chart the way forward for the growth of the Guild.
Mr Robert Marmah, Chairman, Central Planning Committee for the Anniversary noted that the Guild had outlined activities to mark the celebration of the event including time with old Guild, games, quiz, dinner and awards night and thanksgiving service.
He appealed to the youth to fully participate in the programme and support both in cash and kind to make the event a success.
GNA
By Kodjo Adams, GNA
