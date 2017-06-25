TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
VOYDA donates to GIJ Ghana Muslim Students Association
Accra, June 25, GNA - The Volta Organized Youth Development (TVOYDA) has donated provisions worth GH¢ 2,500 Ghana Cedis to the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) Chapter of the Ghana Muslim Students Association(GMSA) in Accra.
Ms Esther Quayson, the Communication's Director said the donation was part of the organization's corporate social responsibility and a result of their desire to support both the academic and spiritual development of the students.
She added: 'we acknowledge the fact that our Muslim brothers are in their holy month and we are doing this to encourage them in this journey and also support the Muslim students in GIJ.
Mr Abdul-Jaleel Abanga, the President of GMSA expressed gratitude for the donation and shared some challenges the Muslim students community were facing.
'We have been challenged with funding in organising our activities and we are grateful TVOYDA has shown interest and commitment to supporting our activities.' he said.
Mr Zakaria Musah Tanko, Patron of GMSA-GIJ acknowledged the fact that TVOYDA was not a Muslim organisation but had taken interest in providing assistance to the Muslim communities.
'This goes to show that Muslims and Christians could co-exist peacefully. We are most grateful for the kind gesture' he said.
He recalled that Kofi Asante, President of TVOYDA consulted him in their previous donations to the Muslims during their month of Ramadan.
Mr Mensah Kukah, the Programme's Officer of TVOYDA said the organisation is a Non-Governmental Organization purposely focusing on youth in agriculture, mining industry and academia.
'We want to be a part of the development of religious institutions and groups to empower each other to live in harmony in every area of activity. We want to prevent violence in our society despite any differences that may exist.'
GNA
By Caroline Pomeyie, GNA
