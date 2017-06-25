TOP STORIES
The Slow-Motion Killer In The Banking System
Introduction
There are growing concerns that the rising non-performing loan (NPLs) on the books of some banks in Ghana threatens their existence anddepositor’sfunds. There is the need for immediate enhanced ways of dealing with these bad loans on the financial of the banks to avert their collapse.
The latest Bank of Ghana financial stability report revealed that the non-performing loans has hit GHS6.1 billion over the last year, thisrepresents 70% increase of the 2015 figure of GHS3.6billion. This is a worrying developments that needs immediate attention to protect the integrity and dignity of our banking system. This write up will recommend some of the best ways to deal with this issue.
As most economy watchers would agree with me that ‘An economy cannot grow without healthy financial system and the financial system cannot get healthy in a weak economy’ JJ.Afolabi
It is then the responsibility of the managers and stakeholders of the economy to ensure that strategic growth policies are implemented for a sound healthy economy to boost private sector development and to guarantee secured efficient public sector growth for the banks to strive.
The Ghanaian economy does not need weak fragile banks with limited financial capacity but rather a healthy strong few with huge capital base for big ticket transactions and be able to grant long to medium term loans to both local and multinational companies in the country. The central bank should be more interestedand concerned about the safety, dignity, confidentiality and integrity of the financial system more than just issuing license to weak financial institutions with small capital capacity to flourish and boost growth in the economy.
Causes of Problem Loans
First is the inappropriate lending practice at the beginning stage of the loan ie from the application form filling, the requirements, the appraisals process and approval to the disbursement of the loan. Influence from board members, politicalfigures, friends and crones of CEOs affects /influence the governance process of credit. Furthermore, break down in the control environment; deficiencies in managerial and operational processes of credit delivery are other contributing factors of non-performing loans.
Need I say more, the internal managerial deficiencies of the borrower is key when it comes to repayment of the loan.ie deterioration in product and services, loss of market share and sometimes insufficient collateral to support the loan.
On the other hand, a potential change in economic conditions in the country is another key contributor to the rising NPLs since it may affect negatively the repayment of the loan/facility. The unstable interest rate, constant appreciation of the major trading currencies against the cedi and the high inflation rate are some critical factors that causes NPL, this affects the operational efficiency of the borrowers business, ability to repay loan and consequently affects the liquidity, profitability and solvency of banks as is the case currently in Ghana. To mention the least,NPLs also makes cost of loans expensive.
Recommendations
Conclusion
It should be noted that, the continuous surge in NPLs is a worrying concern and impacts negatively on the credibility and integrity of the banking system. Urgent measures must be implemented to avert any collapse of a bank.Non-performing loans create a vicious effect on the security of depositor’s funds which impact negatively on the business of the banks.
The Bank of Ghana must collaborate with the universal banks to manage their NPL portfolios. I am very confident that should BoG heed to these recommendations and partner with the stakeholders, thebanking system will experience an unprecedented reduction in the NPLs on the books of banks.
