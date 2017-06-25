TOP STORIES
Joy News' Seth Kwame Boateng wins EMY's Man of the Year Award
Multimedia journalist, Seth Kwame Boateng has been adjudged the Man of the Year in the Communication Category at the 2017 EMY Africa Awards.
The 2015 GJA Journalist of the Year upended competitions from other media practitioners including host of Drive Time on Joy FM, Lexis Bill to grab the award at the Saturday ceremony held at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra.
Other journalists such as Abeiku Santana of Accra-based Okay FM, Kafui Dey of GH One and blogger Ameyaw Debrah did not prove a match for Mr Boateng whose impact driven stories continue to change lives in the country.
EMY Awards was instituted in 2016 with the aim of recognizing and celebrating men who are doing exceptional things in the country.
The Awards also has the objective of encouraging the youth to take issues of leadership seriously.
The 2017 edition of the Awards had six competitive and 12 honorary categories for grab by distinguished personalities.
Joy FM’s DJ Black was boxed in the Entertainment category with 2016 VGMA Artiste of the Year, Joe Mettle, Dancehall artistes, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Kumawood actor, Lil Win and Kofi Asamoah.
Tipped as a 'highly competitive' category, the turn out of events proved the description was a misnomer as the Multimedia journalist had an easy gait as he made way for the award.
"It [the Award] tells me that I still have more to do," elated but humble Seth Kwame Boateng told Jennifer Akuamoah on Joy FM's evening news Sunday.
Asked if he has a spacious place to accommodate his many awards and citations celebrating his works, he said: "I've made room for the awards."
Mr Boateng’s recent documentary, ‘Next-to-die’ highlighted conditions of mothers and newborn babies at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in the Ashanti Region.
The harrowing account of nightmares of mothers at the facility, deemed to be first class, was enough to elicit a reaction from First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Second Lady, Mrs Samira Bawumia.
The wives of the First and Second Gentlemen of the land - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia - tied their knots with The Multimedia Group to spearhead the construction of a new Mother and Baby Care Unit for the Hospital.
Mr Boateng is convinced hard work seasoned with one's ability to pick the whimperings of Ghanaians constitute the magic to a fulfilled life.
