Give Us Jobs Now ,University Trained Teachers To Government!!
The assembly of university trained teachers is calling on the government to as a matter of urgency get its members recruited by the Ghana Education Service to work as teachers in government schools.
A lot of university trained teachers have been unemployed upon successful completion of their courses of study since 2011.
It can be recalled that in August 2013, an embargo was placed on the recruitment of personnels into the public sector due to an International Monetary Fund conditionality.
But we observed that, the Ghana Education Service has been seeking financial clearance for newly trained teachers from the colleges of education even in the midst of the freeze to the neglect of the university trained teachers.
Also, we are aware of the presence of graduates who possess qualifications which have nothing to do with education and teaching for that matter in classrooms at the expense of university trained teachers.
If graduates with no professional training as teachers have found their ways in the classroom teaching all because there are no readily available job opportunities in their fields of study, then why can't the university trained teachers?
A teacher cannot be employed to work as a doctor, banker, nurse, lawyer, a pharmacist, an engineer but to teach per his specialization.
It is very sad to note that since 2011 most university trained teachers are either unemployed or underemployed.
The refusal of the Ghana Education Service to absorb these graduates has led to most private school proprietors taking undue advantage of these young men and women who are eager to make a living.
They pay them peanuts as salaries based on their so called ability to pay mechanism upon all the laborious work they do.
Most university trained teachers with diploma or bachelor's degree earn as little as GHC80, GHC100,GHC150 and GHC 200 monthly as against GHC 1452.62 paid their colleagues in the government schools with the same kind of certificates.
We are not demanding any allowances. We paid our fees to be trained.
All we are seeking is to be recruited by the government of Ghana through the Ghana Education Service to serve our country as professional teachers with dignity and integrity.
Some university trained teachers even enrolled onto the Community Teaching Assistants module of the Youth Employment Agency where they are paid GHC 250 a month and eventually laid off after two years to be home with the diploma or bachelor's degrees.
To most of university trained teachers within this period of time, life has been hell,to say the least.
We know very well the resolve of the current government to provide jobs for the youth of Ghana.
You are informed that, we have a comprehensive national database of all our members across the entire country.
We hereby humbly demand recruitment by the Ghana Education Service for university trained teachers who are interested in teaching in government schools by the end of June, 2017.
We assure you of our willingness and readiness to serve Ghana as professional teachers in any part of the country.
AUTTG, PROFESSIONALLY TRAINED TO TEACH.
…Originally signed…
Samuel Agyei
0261491415
President
Rev. Jeffrey Annoh Acquah
Vice president
0248789424
Stephen Powas
Secretary
0543753666
Joshua Ankomah
P.R.O
0542606428
Mr. Faith Ametchonou
Patron
0205539200.
cc: The Media .
