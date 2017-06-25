TOP STORIES
Life's too short to hold a grugde over someone,move on and Grow UP!By: Lucia Domingos Fula
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
Are Ghanaians Made For Ghana Laws?
Ghana's justice delivery is to the poor and "unconnected", something else; but who am I to say it. If I do and get a case that I have to take through that system without an option, what will I do? Hmm.
Beginning from the honorable law-makers, some of whom expensively keep their titles more than researching for law-making! Who am I to say it, when their Priviliges Commitee is wide awake! Hmm.
To the court registry which decides the cases that will get to court depending on which part of the gift goat that got there! Hmm.
Ghana laws that have been drafted in languages, the words of some of which can shake one's blood in their veins. Big English and Latin! Hmm.
Democracy unequivocably thrives on laws, democracy, a government of the people, who have to know the laws which govern them; and this how the laws are made accessible to them! Hmm.
Is the charge-office police making it any better? They who demand money purportedly to buy paper and pen that a whole BECE class could use for an exam, just to write your case! If one refuses to "buy" where else can one initiate their case? Hmm.
This may or may not be in addition to requesting the complainant to go and fetch the suspect themselves to the police station, as the police sit on their government-supplied weapons. Maybe to use it to do road checks! Hmm!
Oh, lest we forget the lawyers; those who pray for public's ignorance of the law to boost business. The clever ones among them also who seek more than necessary adjournments because the client pays their T&T. They take on more cases than they can handle at a time and keep their clients waiting. Hmm
Even the more "creative" among them would go as far as selling the case to their opponents to better fill their pockets! Hmm, oh!
If justice delayed is justice denied, then some, if not most Ghanaians have been denied justice for a long time. And if justice corrupted is justice upturned, then some Ghanians have suffered injustice for long! Hmm, hmm! May God help us!
It is not too difficult to change, so let us do this change!
Let us be a little less litigant, and settle more with the ADRs. At best, let us all find time to know our laws to reduce the needless breaking of the law. Prevention is better than cure in Ghana too. Also let us not forget, Ghana laws are made for Ghanaians, and not vice versa.
Shalom!
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Kwabena Ofori-Panin
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Feature Article