NDC Internal Competition And Its "2020 Victory Agenda"
Let me use this platform to repeat my position that there is a sense in which the party supporters, though sceptical and difficult to please, want their candidates to be a man they can admire,a man who will rise above the small change of political conflict,who will conspicuously avoid the failings usually attributed to politicians. This attitude undoubtedly influences the parties in their choice of a leader but so do other factors.
I have been following discussions and write-ups on NDC'S internal issues and must say the party may bite its own tongue and bleed profusely if it does not institute measures to control the emerging tension and dangerous outbursts.
The party is going through psychological revolution, the current executives and people who worked under the President Mahama have been threading carefully after the defeat because of attacks emanating from the various emerging camps and others who claim were sidelined when the party was in power. This attitude has left a huge space for the blame game,distortion of facts, complaints and attacks to thrive to the detriment of the party.
Writeups, utterances and analysis by party faithfuls are cleverly skewed to serve individuals and groups interest and are nicely packaged to work on the subconscious instincts of the supporters many who are genuinely bruised. If this attitude continues, then the NDC is likely to go into the 2020 contest half fit because of the same aparthy which affected the party in the 2016 election.
Most of the issues being raised are inaccurate, too personal and destructive. People are capitalising on the unfortunate situation the party finds itself to attack their opponents etc. This time apathy will not emanate from the grassroot base,but from the top to the grassroots because of the camps emerging in the party. If you hear an allegations that its Presidential candidate for 2016 John Mahama did not spend enough time in some constituencies, then you get the real motive behind some of these attacks.
I am all for fair and healthy internal competition, the party needs it to support its healing process. But it must be done devoid of negative reactions designed to denigrate our opponents. Programmes and where the candidate must visit or campaign were prepared by the party through the various regional, constituency and branch executives who have fair understanding of the dynamics in their areas.
Some of the programmes were so loaded but the candidate defied all the odds and followed them to the letter. He spent almost the same time in all the areas he visited and at times handled other matters outside what was captured on paper. I think the party's executives must come out to correct some of these distortions put out by people who may genuinely not know what went into the campaign.
The psychological revolution has rendered many weak to the extent that they fear to courageously come out to correct such distortions. We saw what happened at Wenchi when the President nearly fell, we saw the tiredness on his face. As late as 5am we saw the President campaign in some constituencies. He personally added some towns to what was presented to him and journalists who followed him will attest to this fact and the stress they went through.
I don't want to touch on the problems he and his team suffered on the road for good reasons may be, the journalists who followed him will one nice day narrate their ordeal for us to know the real facts. He spent hours to interact with supporters every morning before his convoy moves and did same after his campaign trips.
I stated in one of my Writeups that apart from the parties internal issues, they must also study and work on the public's stands on current issues.
THE DANGER
Certain individuals and groups are not much concerned about the party winning the election,their focus is clearing off the party's stage,people they deem as enemies or opponents and take over the pillars of the party. They care not about the pain the ordinary supporter in Mpataba or Savelugu is going through.
If this attitude and mindset are allowed to fester, than the party must expect what labour party went through from 1979 to 1997 when bitter internal rivalry in the labour party divided the party the dominant left wingers under Michael Foot and Tony Benn who led the grassroots base. Not even welfare cuts and high unemployment in UK in the early 80s could win sympathy for labour because of same internal rigmaroles.
Labour moved to the left in the early 80s which led to the decision by a number of centrist members led the four gang of four labour cabinet ministers Shirley Wiliams, William Rodgers, Roy Jenkins and David Owen to form the breakaway social democratic party. This internal conflict continued throughout the 80s and the conservatives took advantage of the situation to exert full control over UK politics, the trade Union block entered the struggle to overturn the leftist dominance but that did not change the situation.
Just like we seeing today in the NDC, labour went into the 1983 election with the most left wing manifesto and Gerald Kaufman described the result it brought to the party as "the longest suicide note in history". That rigid approach to party issues pushed away many of their middle class supporters and floating voters.The party opened itself up to the anti labour press to deepen the party's woes just as we seeing in the country now.
If the NPP runs a professional campaign and succeeds in playing on the voters fear and emotions,then the NDC is doomed. Remember the conservatives played same game and in 1983, Thatcher confidently called a general election despite not being obliged to do so for a further 12 months. Labour suffered a landslide defeat winning only 27.6% of the votes. It was when all the forces agreed to return to the center that all the aggrieved forces and those who deserted the party,returned culminating in that sweet victory.
GOING FORWARD
Personally I have sworn never to touch on the party's internal issues again on my wall apart from commenting dispassionately on issues raised on my walls by my friends. I am waiting for the implementation of the Botchway report and pray we all channel our energies into that. But before my blackout, let me respectfully advise all to thread carefully next time when we go for the primaries.
This attitude of some over ambitious people contesting sitting MPs for selfish reasons is dangerous. We must ask ourselves why the President won in some constituencies only for the parliamentary candidates to lose abysmally.
We saw the internal feuds in our constituencies but played the ostrich,some MMDCES for no concrete reasons contested sitting MPs and turned the contest into internal war forgetting that the people in the communities were watching them carefully.
People who worked in government, started tracing their ancestral roots, moved there with resources and kicked out sitting MPs, some party folks were not magnanimous enough, disrespected the alliance between the party and some smaller parties and kicked out their sitting MPs.
The usual constant meetings between the executives and the supporters at the local level was buried, the natural alliance between the party and some pro left organizations was left to die all in the name of modernised politicking.
These are the core issues the party must quickly work on and see itself as a party for the masses not a party for special souls who believe in certain core values. We have chunk of people in the academia and other professional bodies who are natural allies of the party but have stayed away because of this concept of internal entitlement and ownership phenomenon. This approach has serious psychological effect and if not checked, can put away many of the supporters and sympathizers.
The party did not lose the last election because of abysmal performance and happenings in the country since the new administration took over confirm this assertion, the results attest to this fact but if the party out of fear of attacks by aggrieved persons and agenda setters allow the ongoing attacks to continue, then the party is likely to enter the 2020 contest more divided than every and the aparthy and the passive viruses will affect it again.
