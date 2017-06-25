TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
Happy Eid-Mubarak To All Muslims
Exactly a month ago today, you embarked on your annual one month RAMADAN fasting aimed at renewing the Faith, Commitment and Obedience to Allah.
A journey of a thousand mile indeed begin with a step. We have been very supportive with you
throughout the your journey of spiritual and physical purity.
Let me express my profound gratitude to Almighty Allah for his protection and guidance during the period of Ramadan fasting.
I am of a firm conviction that your sacrifices and prayers have been accepted by Allah in good faith. As you draw down the curtain to climax this sacred journey I wish to congratulate you all for the patience and hard strive.
The fasting journey wasn't easy but you were determined in Allah. As you end this fasting I urge you all to put Allah first and reach out to the less privileged in the society. I wish to congratulate you all for completing this Ramadan journey peacefully and successfully.
..........Signed........
Hon GILBERT KEN ASMAH
(Municipal Chief Executive)
Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal Assembly
