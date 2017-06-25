modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Happy Eid-Mubarak To All Muslims

Kojo Blay
1 hour ago | General News

Exactly a month ago today, you embarked on your annual one month RAMADAN fasting aimed at renewing the Faith, Commitment and Obedience to Allah.

A journey of a thousand mile indeed begin with a step. We have been very supportive with you

throughout the your journey of spiritual and physical purity.

Let me express my profound gratitude to Almighty Allah for his protection and guidance during the period of Ramadan fasting.

I am of a firm conviction that your sacrifices and prayers have been accepted by Allah in good faith. As you draw down the curtain to climax this sacred journey I wish to congratulate you all for the patience and hard strive.

The fasting journey wasn't easy but you were determined in Allah. As you end this fasting I urge you all to put Allah first and reach out to the less privileged in the society. I wish to congratulate you all for completing this Ramadan journey peacefully and successfully.

..........Signed........
Hon GILBERT KEN ASMAH
(Municipal Chief Executive)
Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal Assembly

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More General News

TOP STORIES

Ghana School of Law can run shift system – lecturer

12 hours ago

NACOB Grabs Ruby Cocaine Cash

24 June 2017

quot-img-1A knee does not wear a hut when the head is available

By: Nungor seidu Yussif quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35184.3562
Euro4.87304.8770
Pound Sterling5.53725.5441
Swiss Franc4.49014.4943
Canadian Dollar3.28193.2842
S/African Rand0.33670.3369
Australian Dollar3.29583.3026
body-container-line