Green Street Wishes Muslims Happy Eid-Ul-Fitr
In the name of Allah, the ever merciful.
The 2016 Flagbearer of the Convention People's Party wishes all Muslims around the country and the world happy Eid.
Allah has seen us through a very successful and incident free Ramadan and it is important that we thank him for this.
I urge all Muslims to exhibit good behavior and a sense of patriotism now that we have confessed and begged Allah to forgive us our sins.
The old life that led us into temptation and sin should be avoided and must be replaced with good deeds as the Holy Quran recommends.
Let us endeavor to love one another and be good Patriots.
Salam Alaikum
Signed
Ivor Kobina Greenstreet
2016 Flagbearer of the CPP
