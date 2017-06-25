modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Eid Ul-Fitr Message From Danmary Foundation

Danny Opoku Antwi Opoku Antwi
46 minutes ago | Press Statement

We wish to send our lovely greetings and congratulations to Muslims all over Ghana and the rest of the world for having gone through this holy month of Ramadan successfully.

The month of Ramadan is very important in the life of each Muslim who is of good health. It is a month of spiritual renewal, forgiveness, honesty, dedication to the principles of Islam.

Let's be truthful, honest and exhibit the life that we portrayed during the Ramadan.

It is our prayer that, the prayers offered during this holy month will receive answers from Almighty Allah. May Allah replenish each and every Muslim for their dedication to fast and pray for the peace and development of the nation.

We will urge us all to continue to live by the principles of Islam, love each other and have hatred for none.

May Allah bless us all.
Congratulations to all Muslims in Ghana and beyond!

............Signed............
Akua Kwakyewaa Antwi
(Co-founder, DANMARY FOUNDATION)

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Press Statement

TOP STORIES

Ghana School of Law can run shift system – lecturer

12 hours ago

NACOB Grabs Ruby Cocaine Cash

24 June 2017

quot-img-1WE MUST ALLOW TOO MUCH WATER TO PASS UNDER OUR BRIDGE.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH , quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35184.3562
Euro4.87304.8770
Pound Sterling5.53725.5441
Swiss Franc4.49014.4943
Canadian Dollar3.28193.2842
S/African Rand0.33670.3369
Australian Dollar3.29583.3026
body-container-line