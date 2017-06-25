TOP STORIES
Jesus came that those who see shall be blind and those who are blind shall see.By: Bismark Omari Somuah
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
Stephen Seeing The Glory Of God
If Stephen like us can see the glory of God then it is an indication of truth that we all are bound to see the glory of God as Stephen did.Many at times we are made to believe how incapable we are always basing our arguments on the efforts of men. Yet as Christians nothing is bound only in our efforts or ability.
Acts 7:54 Now as they heard these things, they were exasperated and gnashed their teeth at him.
(55) But being full of the Holy Spirit, he looked intently into heaven and saw the glory of God and Jesus standing at the right hand of God.
(57) But they cried out with a loud voice and covered their ears and rushed upon him with one accord.
(58) And they threw him outside of the city and stoned him. And the witnesses laid down their garments at the feet of a young man called Saul.
According to [Acts] 7:55, Stephen saw the glory of God. This was a great vindication and encouragement to the persecuted one. The Lord in ascension is usually referred to as sitting at the right hand of God (Matt. 26:64; Heb. 1:3, 13). But Stephen saw Him standing there. This indicates that the Lord was greatly concerned for His persecuted one.
Stephen did not care for the environment. Rather, being full of the Spirit, he looked intently into heaven. In 7:2 Stephen said that the God of glory appeared to Abraham. Now we are told that Stephen saw the glory of God and J Jesus standing at the right hand of God. In the entire New Testament, this occurred only once. In 7:56 Stephen said,
"Behold, I see the heavens opened up and the Son of Man standing at the right hand of God." The earth rejected Stephen and was closed to him, but the heavens opened up to him. This indicates that the heavens were with him and for him just as the heavens are for us and with us in the right way if we abide and stays with HIM.
Here we see that Saul, who later became an apostle (13:9),
was a helper of the persecutors in slaying Stephen. Saul
must have been deeply impressed with what was taking place as Stephen was stoned.
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Jude Thaddeus Taylor
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Feature Article