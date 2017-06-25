TOP STORIES
Eid Mubarak To All Ghanaians
On the occasion of the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr, to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan dedicated mainly to fasting, prayer and almsgiving, the Office of Fred Amankwah – Sarfo extend warm felicitation to the President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo, the First Lady, H.E. Mrs. Rebecca Akufo Addo, the Vice President, H.E. Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the Second Lady, H.E. Samira Bawumia (Mrs.), the Government and people of Ghana, Eid Mubarak.
We wish His Eminence the National Chief Imam of Ghana, Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu and all Muslims in Ghana and other parts of the world, joy, happiness, peace and prosperity on this blessed occasion.
We are inspired by the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr to show love, kindness, forgiveness and tolerance.
While Ramadan is a time of fasting, worship and meditation, Eid is a time of celebration with modesty, a time to make peace with neighbors, relatives and friends and time to resolve our differences.
Wishing you and your families and all Ghanaians on this happy occasion of Eid Mubarak.
SIGNED
Fred Amankwah Sarfo
(NPP National Chairman Aspirant, 2018)
