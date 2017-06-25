TOP STORIES
A woman can rule a nation but not just any woman.By: Adwoa Ayamba
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
Repentance Signifying A Turn To God To Fulfill His Purpose
What has your church told you about repentance; let us always do well to affiliate with the proper church which teaches and rightly divides the word of Jesus Christ to bring each one of us closer to have a personal relationship with the Lord and our Saviour Jesus Christ. We are losers if our faith is put in men and our salvation will benefit us nothing.
Sadly, many churches apart from not teaching and rightly dividing the "Word" of God does activities which are not relevant to the Holy Spirit's action and Jesus Christ's action in us to transform us to the rightful persons our Father God is working on us. Sometimes we are far away that nothing happens in our spiritual growth for a long long time or sadly never.
Acts 2:37 And when they heard this, they were pricked in their heart, and they said to Peter and the rest of the apostles, What should we do, brothers?
(38) And Peter said to them, Repent and each one of you be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins, and you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit.
(40) And with many other words, he solemnly testified and exhorted them, saying, Be saved from this crooked generation.
After Peter spoke concerning the Lord Jesus in His work, death, resurrection, and ascension, he instructed and entreated the Spirit-moved ones to repent, to be baptized, and to be saved.
Here Peter first told the people to repent. To repent is to have a change of mind issuing in regret, to have a turn in purpose. Literally, the Greek word for repent means to think differently afterward, that is, to have a change of mind. To repent is to have a change of mind with regret for the past and a turn for the future. On the negative side, to repent
before God is to repent not only of sins and wrongdoings, but also to repent of the world and its corruption that usurps and corrupt people whom God made for Himself, and to repent of our God-forsaking life in the past.
On the positive side, to repent is to turn to God in every way and in everything for the fulfilling of His purpose in making men. Therefore, it is a repentance unto God. Our aim is to turn towards God only and not to methodically or systematically work your own way to salvation that is only the work of the Triune/Trinity God.
