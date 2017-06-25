TOP STORIES
Continue to intercede for Ghana – Rawlings' congratulate Muslims
The family of former President Jerry John Rawlings has congratulated the Muslim community for successfully ending their month-long fasting.
The Rawlings’ in a statement Sunday lauded Muslims for standing in the gap of prayer for the country.
“The prayer, sacrifice and purification that you endure throughout the month of Ramadan has a cleansing effect on whole communities and offers a renewed lease as we confront life’s many challenges,” the family of former Ghanaian leader said.
Mr Rawlings and wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings thanked the Chief Imam, Sheik Nuhu Sharabutu and leaders of the various Muslim groups for their commitment to the Muslim community and cause of the country.
Chief Imam, Sheik Nuhu Sharabutu
The former first family urged the Muslim community to continue to intercede on behalf of the country.
“We pray that as you break the fast you continue to seek Allah’s guidance and blessings not only for our families, friends and communities but for the good of Ghana so we can forge ahead as a people in peace and tranquillity,” the Rawlings’ said.
Muslims across the world will celebrate Eid or Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, which is a month of fasting that started on May 27 and finished on Saturday June 24.
Eid kickstarts the month of Shawwal, which begins with a feast to end the period of fasting.
The celebration is a public holiday in many Muslim countries, but is not one in the UK, despite a campaign for it to be recognised back in 2014.
