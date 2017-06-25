TOP STORIES
Every problem has a solution however the problem is we do not know the solution to the problem.By: Henry Osei-Gyamfi
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
Asantehene's mobile learning project gets support from ECOM Global
Leading cocoa buying company in Ghana, ECOM Global Cocoa has set aside a GHC1.4 million sponsorship package for the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Mobile Learning Project.
The mobile learning initiative is part of the Otumfuo Charity Foundation and was launched in Kumasi to address learning conditions of rural communities.
Joining the Asantehene to celebrate the Akwasidae, Africa Head of ECOM Global, Rahul Gopinath, said the company’s sponsorship aims to expand access to educational resources in cocoa growing areas, whilst providing knowledge on best practices in cocoa farming.
According to him, the support fulfills the company’s strategic vision of increasing prosperity in rural Ghana, adding the company will explore other development partnerships through the support and guidance of the Asantehene.
ECOM Global Cocoa took over from Armajaro in 2013.
Over the period it has been involved in bettering the lives of rural communities through its operation.
It has also invested close to $40 million in providing clean drinking water, school facilities and healthcare centers across the country.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Business & Finance