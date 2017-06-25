TOP STORIES
More money more problemsBy: Bismark Omari Somuah
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
20 mobile phone technicians graduate from Manaspace
Twenty mobile phone technicians have graduated at a ceremony in Madina, a suburb of Accra.
The graduates had undergone two months of intensive training in mobile phone repairs and services at Manaspace Mobile Phone Repairs Centre.
The new technicians will be able to diagnose and repair any kind of mobile phone software and hardware faults and easily read mobile phone layout diagrams.
Other in-depth knowledge acquired by the graduands include:
- Disassemble and assemble different types of cell phones.
- Identify different parts of mobile phones
- Use various tools in repairing different kinds of mobile phones
- Understand all kinds of software that is needed to unlock and repair cell phones.
- Set-up own mobile phone repair service centre
They were each presented with training kits worth GHC700'00 to enable them to start their own operation.
The training makes them employable into the country's fast-growing and lucrative mobile business and forms part of the Manaspace's vision to help the youth to acquire employable skills.
It also seeks to provide technical and vocational training that is oriented towards raising qualified phone repair technicians to fill the gap in the mobile repair industry.
In addition, the Center will provide the graduands with a top-up program to give them advanced training so they become experts in mobile phones repairs.
The fast-growing mobile telephony industry in the country, especially in the last few years, has significantly created a huge market for repairers as mobile phone users continue to queue to fix their broken devices.
Speaking after the graduation, the CEO of Manaspace, Mr Manasseh Adzraku, commended the trainees for their hard work and commitment displayed during the training.
He advised them to effectively demonstrate the skills acquired from the center wherever they may find themselves.
Mr Adzraku said Manaspace was established to create a ground-breaking, affordable training, and support system to individuals aspiring to excel in the mobile phone device repair industry.
He noted that the center aims to elevate entrepreneurs by laying out phone repair programs that will be practically suitable to trainees.
He, however, appealed to government to help institutions such as his to enable them extend the program to other part of the country and to cover more youth.
Nicodemus Yamoah, a graduate who also holds HND in marketing from Accra Polytechnic, said the training will enable him to start his own business.
He said he has been looking for a job since he graduated from the marketing course without success, however, he was now confident of a turnaround.
Story by Ghana myjoyonline;David Andoh/ [email protected]
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More General News