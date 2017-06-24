TOP STORIES
The power to exercise for someone to love you is to do good.By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
Ivy Barley emerges winner of TEN Ghana contest
Accra, June 24, GNA - Ms Ivy Barley, student of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology offering Masters in Mathematical Statistics emerged winner of this year's maiden TEN Ghana Elevator Pitch Contest, a business ideas competition for Tertiary students across the country.
Ms Barley took away an amount of 7,500 dollars after convincing a seven-member jury for the competition held in Accra.
Ms Barley made a presentation on her company name 'Developers in Vogue 'aim at creating a relevant community of highly skilled female developers who are passionate about using technology to revolutionize Africa and beyond.
Ms Barley thanked organisers for the programme, saying she would use part of the money to establish a facility for her project to encourage young ladies to build their capacity in ICT.
Out of the ten selected contestants, each was to present his or her business ideas to the jury and the best contestant with the innovative plans would win the ultimate prize to set up the business plan.
Ms Nana Yaa Ayim, student of Environmental Engineering came second, while Mr Kwasi Djomoh, an IT graduate followed third and Mr Erasung Saeed Jabutey came fourth, all received hamper gifts.
Madam Efua Asabea-Asare, the Deputy Minister of Business Development commended the organisers for the initiative, adding it would help identify the potential and skills of the youth to be self-reliant.
She said the government established the Business Development Ministry to ensure sustainable business friendly that foster private sector development to create the needed job opportunities for the youth.
The Minister said the Ministry would continue to engage stakeholders for continuous dialogue to build synergies to explore business opportunities for the youth since they were critical to the country's economic growth.
She urged the youth to be creative and develop ideas to build an entrepreneurial skills, adding that their doors were always open for advice and discussions.
Mr Kelvin Peter Atuguba, Founder of Ten Ghana, said over 150 applicants from over 10 universities applied for the contest, out of which 10 were selected for the final.
He said the goal was to raise students' entrepreneurship awareness and sensitivity, encourage collaborative thinking and promote civil discourse.
He said the contest was to prepare students for the workplace by enabling them to develop their skills and abilities and providing them with real-world experience.
GNA
By Kodjo Adams, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Education