PAOG set committee to investigate Communication Head disclaimer

GNA
38 minutes ago | Social News

Accra, June 24, GNA - The Chairman of Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana (PAOG), Sheikh I. C Quaye said, the Board was concern about the disclaimer issued by the Head of Communication of the PAOG.

On June 12, 2017, there was a disclaimer on social media that one Hajia Mariam Cissey had been withdrawn from the communication team of the Pilgrims Affairs Secretariat of the National Hajj Board.

A statement signed by Sheikh Quaye said: 'the Publication generated intense public discussion and debate raising unnecessary tension in certain quarters.'

The Statement said the PAOG was equally concerned and wished to appeal to all parties, particularly social media commentators and fellows to remain calm but rest assured that the Board had taken up the matter.

It said recognising the importance to address this issue, the PAOG has procedurally set up a committee to investigate the matter and submit its report within two weeks from June 21, 2017.

The statement said, findings and recommendations of the committee would enable the PAOG to take immediate but appropriate action.

It said, meanwhile all Hajj operations were on-going as planned without any disruptions whatsoever. GNA

By Amadu Kamil Sanah, GNA

