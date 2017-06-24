TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
Chief appeals for rehabilitation of roads
Gomoa-Kyiren (C/R), June 24, GNA - Nana Twumasi Owuyaa, the Tufohene of Gomoa-Sampa has called for the rehabilitation of two major link roads in the Gomoa West District to facilitate the socio-economic development of the area.
The two roads are; the Apam-Junction-Gomoa Afransi-Agona Swedru, and the Kyiren Nkwanta-Ajumako-Mando in the Central Region.
Nana Owuyaa who made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Gomoa-Kyiren said the roads played key roles in the socio-economic development of the nation and for that matter Gomoa West District in particular.
He said the present state of the two important roads called for an urgent attention of the government for their rehabilitation to facilitate movement of goods and services.
He said it was sad that on many occasions, surveyors had been dispatched to undertake work on the roads but nothing meaningful had come out of their work.
The Tufohene appealed to the government to fulfill its promise by ensuring that effective rehabilitation works were carried out on the roads to alleviate the suffering of the inhabitants and to sustain the trust and confidence reposed in the New Patriotic Party's administration.
GNA
