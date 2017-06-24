modernghana logo

MP donates beds to health Centres

GNA
37 minutes ago | Social News

Gomoa Nyanyano (C/R), June 24, GNA - Mr Kojo Asemanyi, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Gomoa East has donated 15 modern hospital beds to three health Centres in the area.

They are Gomoa Nyanyano, Buduatta and Ojobi health centres in the Central Region.

Speaking at the presentation programme at Gomoa Nyanano, Mr Asemanyi said the gesture was to augment equipment at the health centres to provide quality healthcare to the people to prevent unnecessary deaths due to shortage of beds.

He later in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said healthcare delivery in the constituency was a major concern his outfit would handle in high esteem.

Mrs Abuyamo Adam, the Physician Assistant in-charge of Gomoa Nyanyano Health Centre, who received the donation, expressed gratitude to the MP for his kind gesture.

She said the items would go a long way to provide healthcare to the people and appealed to the MP and other philanthropists to support the health centre with ambulance to facilitate the transferring of patients.

