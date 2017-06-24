TOP STORIES
before u can appreciate whom you are,you have to accelarate your abilities.By: none
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
Group calls for more HIV and AIDS supplies to stem spread
Apremdo (WR), June 24, GNA - An advocacy group formed to agitate and ensure the continual supply and availability of more HIV and AIDS supplies have bemoaned the lack of government commitment in the release of counterpart funding for such activities.
The group also discovered that poor logistical management, delay in submission of report, poor monitoring and evaluation, inadequate funding due to the lack of political will continued to down play the gains in the fight against HIV and AIDS.
According to the group, the Western Region had witnessed an increase in the percentage of the disease which was 2.0 per cent in 2015 to 2.5 per cent in 2016, a cause for action to avoid the spread of the deadly disease.
Ms Cecilia Oduro, lead advocate and founder of the Life Relief Foundation at a Two-day workshop on Advocacy Support for ART and HIV Commodities stressed the need for a strong coordination of institutions concerned to as a matter of urgency rise to the occasion in fighting the disease.
The Advocacy Support for ART and HIV Commodities, is a one-year campaign project supported by the USA Ambassador's self-help initiative to help increase access to commodities, enhance coordination and monitoring and evaluation.
Ms Oduro said the campaign was also to help the Region in particular and the nation at large to achieve the '90, 90, 90' target of testing and treating all positive individuals by 2030. GNA
By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Health