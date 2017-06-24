modernghana logo

Muslim youth advised to celebrate Ramadan in moderation

GNA
43 minutes ago | Social News

Sunyani, June 24 GNA - The Executive Secretary of the Brong-Ahafo Regional Council of Zongo Chiefs, Mr Jascot Hawkins Alhasan has warned Muslim youth to celebrate the Ramadan in moderation to mark the end of the 30-day fasting.

He cautioned them to avoid over-celebration and guard against unhealthy and risky behaviours that could end them up with problems.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani Mr Alhasan said recurrence of reckless motor-riding by Muslim youth during the celebration ought to be avoided.

This attitude, he said had caused deaths and disabilities to many Muslim youth in previous celebrations after the annual spiritual exercise had ended.

Mr Alhassan observed that the Ramadan remained a holy period in Islam and advised Muslims all over to shun act of immorality in order not to waste the 30-day fast.

GNA
By Christopher Tetteh, GNA

