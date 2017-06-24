TOP STORIES
Tie and dye waste disposal worrying- Volta CNC
Ho, June 24 GNA - Mr Emmanuel Quao, the Volta Regional Director for the Centre for National Culture (CNC) has cautioned producers of tie and dye against indiscriminate disposal of waste water.
He said the practice of disposing waste from the production of tie and dye into streams and open space posed environmental and health challenges to the public and must be stopped.
Mr Quao said this in a speech read on his behalf at the closing ceremony for batik, tie-dye trainees in Ho, funded by the Japanese Government in collaboration with the CNC.
He said waste disposal remained one of the biggest challenges of the industry and called on stakeholders to find a way of addressing it.
Mr Quao charged the trainees to be innovative in their approach to work to create the 'needed opportunity to export their products'.
He reiterated the call for vocational and technical training of the country's youth to reduce unemployment.
Mr Christopher Ati, the Facilitator of the Programme, said waste water from the production of tie and dye could be disposed into holes filled with charcoal to absorb the acidic elements.
He said in that way, it would not pose environmental and health hazards to the public.
The eight-week training programme, a brainchild of the CNC was aimed at giving employable skills to the youth.
GNA
