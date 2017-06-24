TOP STORIES
He who shall introduce into public affairs the principles of primitive Christianity will change the face of the world.By: Benjamin Franklin
Word Digest: Blessed Is Who? (4)
"The righteous lead blameless lives; blessed are their children after them"...[Proverbs 20:7] NIV
Integrity is the quality of being complete or whole without any missing parts.
Blessed is he or she who does what is right not wrong.
Being honest and standing for the truth at home, church, school, workplace, community is tantamount to integrity.
Can that be said of us?
Do we have integrity?
Literally, blessed is he or she who has integrity by virtue of doing what pleases God than the human race.
God will bless our integrity until we have stayed away from:
-a proud look
-a lying tongue
-hands that kill innocent people
-a mind that thinks evil
-someone who is a rabble rouser.
Until God showers His blessings on us, then our integrity may have caught His attention.
Those with integrity do what is right to receive blessings for themselves and that of their families from God through His Son, Christ Jesus.
God bless you.
Prayer
Lord Jesus guide me to the path of integrity.
Confession
Oh Dear God, you are my righteousness.
