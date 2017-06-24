TOP STORIES
Global Media Salutes New Chief Justice
Global Media Foundation (GLOMEF), anti-corruption and human rights media advocacy organisation, has congratulated the newly sworn-in Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, on her appointment to her current position.
In a Statement signed by the CEO, Raphael Godlove Ahenu in Sunyani, GLOMEF expressed the hope that considering the rich experience gained over the years in both the bar and on the bench, Justice Sophia Akuffo, comes into her new role with more innovative ideas that could help improve justice delivery in the country.
The new Chief Justice must put in place proactive measures to restore the image of the judiciary by ensuring that corrupt judges are expeditiously and severely punished to serve as a deterrent to others because a lot of Ghanaians still hold the perception that the Judiciary is very corrupt”, the Statement said.
The NGO further called for pragmatic measure that would drastically minimize or possibly eliminate corruption from the judiciary to improve upon the level of confidence people have in the judiciary.
As part of measures to stop the ever increase mob justice in the country, GLOMEF called for speedy adjudication of cases involving people suspected to have engaged in mob action and also ensure that those found culpable are severely dealt with according to the law.
GLOMEF noted that the immediate-past Chief Justice, TheodoraGeorgina Wood, embarked on some programmes which were aimed at reforming the judiciary and improving justice delivery in general.
Among such initiatives, the NGO recounted, were the Specialized Courts and the Justice for all Programme and urged the new Chief Justice to continue with them and also introduce more innovative programmes in the Judiciary that would inure to the benefit of Ghanaians.
The NGO also extended another congratulatory message to the Immediate-past Chief Justice, Mrs. Theodora Georgina Wood
