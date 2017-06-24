modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

South Sudan cancels independence day events

AFP
55 minutes ago | Sudan
A woman and a girl carry food on March 10, 2017, from a distribution centre in Ngop in South Sudan, a country where violence and subsequent famine have killed tens of thousands and forced 3.7 million people from their homes. By ALBERT GONZALEZ FARRAN (AFP/File)
A woman and a girl carry food on March 10, 2017, from a distribution centre in Ngop in South Sudan, a country where violence and subsequent famine have killed tens of thousands and forced 3.7 million people from their homes. By ALBERT GONZALEZ FARRAN (AFP/File)

Juba (AFP) - South Sudan, the world's youngest nation gripped by civil war, has cancelled its official independence day celebrations for the second year running.

"We are not celebrating... because our situation does not require us to celebrate at a time when there are people in need of these funds," explained government spokesman Michael Makuei of the cancellation.

South Sudan split with Sudan on July 9, 2011 but has been engulfed by civil war since 2013.

Violence and subsequent famine have killed tens of thousands and forced 3.7 million people from their homes.

Its oil-dependant economy is on the brink of collapse, with inflation spiralling to over 800 percent this year.

Last year's independence day celebrations were also cancelled due to violent clashes in Juba between the forces of President Salva Kiir and those loyal to former deputy Reik Machar.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sudan

TOP STORIES

China Pumps $2bn Into ‘One District, One Factory’

6 hours ago

NACOB Grabs Ruby Cocaine Cash

7 hours ago

quot-img-1I need you dear Lord everyday, every moment every second that l breath on this this earth.I need you my Lord,l'm not strong enough on my own,l have no one, no one Lord, only you

By: akoaso-HH quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35184.3562
Euro4.87304.8770
Pound Sterling5.53725.5441
Swiss Franc4.49014.4943
Canadian Dollar3.28193.2842
S/African Rand0.33670.3369
Australian Dollar3.29583.3026
body-container-line