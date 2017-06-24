TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
Ex-presidents have 'special courtesies' - US embassy clarifies
Following public criticisms, the US embassy has clarified that the waiving of diplomatic courtesies for ex-presidents seeking to travel is not a new policy.
Sections of the public expressed strong reservations about the revelations by the United States Ambassador to Ghana, Robert Jackson when he met Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, last Thursday.
The requirement was considered a diplomatic insult to Ghana.
But in a release from the Embassy, the US government suggested it has some procedures to "ensure the appropriate courtesies are extended" in some "special circumstances"
Read full statement
Under U.S. law, travelers seeking a non-immigrant visa for travel to the United States must generally appear in person for an interview with a consular officer.
U.S. law also designates limited exceptions under which the visa interview may be waived, such as for diplomats and officials traveling on official government business.
However, under U.S. law, when a diplomat or official applies for a new visa for personal travel, that applicant must appear in person for an interview.
This is not a new policy.
In such limited and special circumstances as having a former president come in, we have procedures established to ensure the appropriate courtesies are extended.
When a diplomat or official applies for a visa for personal travel, it is neither necessary nor appropriate for the applicant to be accompanied to the interview by protocol assistants. As a general policy, only visa applicants are allowed in the waiting room. Our communication to the Government of Ghana was meant to clarify this policy.
We will continue to work with the government to facilitate legitimate personal and official travel.
