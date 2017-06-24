TOP STORIES
Celebrate with care - Tema MCE
By Alexander Nyarko Yeboah
Tema June 23, GNA - Mr. Felix Mensah Annan-La, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), has called on Muslims to be circumspect in their celebrations of Eid-el Fitr.
He made this call on Friday during a donation ceremony in which the Assembly gave some food items to the Muslim community in Tema at the Tema Metropolitan Assembly.
'I urge you not to drive carelessly in town because you are celebrating. I think this is a time we get closer to our maker,' he advised.
In all the Assembly presented 100 cartons of cooking oil and 265 bags of rice to the Tema Metropolitan Chief Imam to be presented to about 23 Mosques across the Metropolis as the Assembly's contribution towards the breaking of their month-long fast.
Alhaji Adam Abubakah, the Metropolitan Chief Imam of Tema was grateful to the MCE for the gesture and prayed for long life and strength for him and the Assembly men.
In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Alhaji Abubakah advised fellow Muslims 'to change our attitudes because Allah wouldn't come to change us. We must change so we can live peacefully and in harmony with our neighbours.'
GNA
