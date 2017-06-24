TOP STORIES
There is no way a cockroach cannot be found guilty in the gathering of chickensBy: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duis
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
What A Disgrace, Kumawu Ananangya Royal Family Members!
There has begun the widening of a sectional family fissure within the Kumawu Ananangya royal family. From the recent frightening development bordering on begrudging Barima Tweneboa Kodua V’s elevation and enstoolment as the Kumawu Omanhene by tradition and the en masse popular support of the Kumawuman subjects, the Ananangya royal family members run the risk of washing their extremely dirty linen in public.
Prior to divulging what is amiss, I would like to emphasize that a section of the Ananangya royal family is being instigated to do the unthinkable by a heavily depressed, selfish and confused Kumawuman woman residing in Switzerland. This woman is personally not known to them yet, she has been able through her constant exchange of telephone calls with them, polluted their minds, force-fed them false narrative history and given them false hope.
I personally know this woman a million times more than the Ananangya royal family members know her. Her maternal grandmother was a half-sibling to my mother’s uncle (Nana Yaw Donkor) from Ashanti Juaben. They are both deceased nearly forty years ago. Their father was from Amanfrom near Abotanso.
Additionally, her late uncle, Opanin Kwasi Akyena, was once my father’s cocoa caretaker at Mpasaaso in the 1960s. I knew this woman when she was a pupil at Kumawu Presbyterian primary and middle school until today as I speak.
Figuratively, I know her when it comes to discussing her beauty which is only skin-deep and her ugliness which cuts across the bones. How did some Ananangya family members come to know her in the first place? It was through me via my radio guest-programmes hosted by DJ Sarkodie, alias DJ Sources of Sources radio UK.
Being somehow related to her via the Akan extended family through Nana Yaw Donkor, I invited her to participate in the radio programmes as a guest telephone speaker. It was through this that many people in America including the current section of the Ananangya royal family members she is brainwashing got to know her.
Before proceeding any further, let my readers understand that the recent past chief of Ananangya, Nana Damte, although unknown to me personally, was my uncle. His father and my mum’s father were brothers through Nana Fosuaa of Kumawu-Abenaso. I do not want to go into details of the family history as the little so far said is indicative of how resourced I am to tell about Kumawu history with precision.
This woman from Switzerland, my age group of course, for her individualistic selfish aspirations bordering on pursuance of acquiring 10% of the wealth of Kumawuman because her father allegedly single-handedly achieved everything in Kumawuman for the collective use of the people, has been selling her story and bastardized history to innocent but vulnerable Kumawuman citizens.
Unfortunately, she has played on the intelligence of certain Ananangya royals including Madam Berhene, Messrs Yaw Boamah and Osei Yaw, just but to mention a few. They have easily fallen for her shenanigans. Having bamboozled the mentioned persons into believing that their side of the Ananangya royals is the more eligible one to become Kumawu Omanhene (paramount chief), they decided to cause mayhem during Nana Damte’s traditional one week funeral celebration although he has kicked the bucket since the last forty days with his remains still in the morgue. Subsequently, the scheduled traditional celebrations were abrogated to the shame of not only the family but also, the instigator, who is absurdly pulling the strings remotely from Switzerland.
She had allegedly maliciously instructed those who had come under her magic spell to take traditional drinks to inform the fraudulently enstooled Kumawuhene Barima Sarfo Tweneboa Kodua (Dr Yaw Sarfo) of the death and the one week funeral celebrations of Nana Damte. Additionally, she had strictly advised them to arrange macho men, police and the military to proceed to Ananangya to offer protection to those attending the funeral while secretly tasked to injure, maim or kill any of certain marked five persons; possibly, Barima Tweneboa Kodua V, Abusuapanin Nana Gyekye a.k.a. Wanonwin, Nana Kodua, Nana Aduanahene and Abusuapanin Nana Darkwah.
Sorry to say, stupid as those she had hoodwinked were, they abided by her orders, the last minute discovery of which led to the emergency decision to call off the one week funeral celebrations on the very morning of the day it was scheduled to take place. This is how God works in favour of his chosen one to avert bloodshed to ensure His purpose for Barima Tweneboa Kodua V comes to fruition despite all the challenges from the evil ones.
From the little said I had an inner feeling while cogitating about how stupidly these hypnotised Ananangya royals have become, that I should publish this article to rebuke them by exposing their wickedness, weakness and lack of gumption. My inner feelings have always been attributed to God talking to me or directing me. This has always been my belief.
This woman in question has been posting voice recordings on WhatsApp lambasting Barima Sarfo Tweneboa Kodua and his false enstoolment by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his gang of accomplices. However, in another breath, she had instructed these same Ananangya royals opposing the legality and eligibility of Dr Yaw Sarfo’s accession to the Kumawu Kodua Stool to invite him to perform the necessary traditional rites befitting a departed chief. What does she mean to tell me and my fans? Is she not consciously giving recognition to, propping up, and strengthening Dr Yaw Sarfo’s enthronement although as illegal as it is?
God through my cogitation advised me to tell those depraved Ananangya royals dancing to the tune of the music and the pull of strings by that woman in Switzerland as though they were puppets, the following biblical message.
1 Kings 3:16-28
16 One day two women[a] came to King Solomon, 17 and one of them said:
Your Majesty, this woman and I live in the same house. Not long ago my baby was born at home, 18 and three days later her baby was born. Nobody else was there with us.
19 One night while we were all asleep, she rolled over on her baby, and he died. 20 Then while I was still asleep, she got up and took my son out of my bed. She put him in her bed, then she put her dead baby next to me.
21 In the morning when I got up to feed my son, I saw that he was dead. But when I looked at him in the light, I knew he wasn’t my son.
22 “No!” the other woman shouted. “He was your son. My baby is alive!”
“The dead baby is yours,” the first woman yelled. “Mine is alive!”
They argued back and forth in front of Solomon, 23 until finally he said, “Both of you say this live baby is yours. 24 Someone bring me a sword.”
A sword was brought, and Solomon ordered, 25 “Cut the baby in half! That way each of you can have part of him.”
26 “Please don’t kill my son,” the baby’s mother screamed. “Your Majesty, I love him very much, but give him to her. Just don’t kill him.”
The other woman shouted, “Go ahead and cut him in half. Then neither of us will have the baby.”
27 Solomon said, “Don’t kill the baby.” Then he pointed to the first woman, “She is his real mother. Give the baby to her.”
28 Everyone in Israel was amazed when they heard how Solomon had made his decision. They realized that God had given him wisdom to judge fairly.
I have reproduced the entire bible message in case readers could not reach for their bible to get the message. God is by this message trying to convey to the deceived Ananangya royals that if their section of the Ananangya family members were true royals of matrilineal lineage to Barima Tweneboa Kodua I, the originator of the Kumawu Kodua Stool, they would not have succumbed to the evil machinations by that Jezebel in Switzerland to behave totally irresponsibly as they schemed to, same as the woman before King Solomon pleading for the child to be cut into two, thus, killed.
I shall be back to tell the full true story of those Ananangya royals following that Jezebel residing in Switzerland if they dared me to. I am not only able to research historical facts but also, have oral knowledge of issues pertaining to the Kumawu chieftaincy and certain persons since my extended family background gives me rich information. My father’s uncle, Nana Osei Akromah, who died about sixty years ago, lived in Old Ananangya where my eldest three half-siblings lived. I know what I am talking about and I shall not hesitate to take on any liar as far as God gives me strengthen and health to do so.
The mentioned saboteurs should bury their heads in shame for exhibiting that wicked African/Ghanaian mentality of sabotaging for the simple reason of having not been the one in the limelight. The public must be your judge, oh ye Ananangya royals overflowing with jealousy to the point of scheming to harm innocent persons from within your royal family.
Rockson Adofo
(Written on Saturday, 24 June 2017)
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Rockson Adofo
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Feature Article