President nominates five district and municipal officers
Accra, June 23, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in accordance with article 243(1) of the 1992 Constitution and section 20(1) of the Local Governance Act, Act 936, has nominated five persons to the positions of Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs).
A statement signed by Hajia Alima Mahama, the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, on Friday gave the names of the nominees as Mr Musah Issah, Gushegu District Assembly, Mr Abu Mohammed, West Mamprusi, Hajia Hawa Ninchemah, Bawku Municipal, Mr Kwasi Bonzoh, Ellembele, and Ms Kate Ametefe, Adaklu District Assembly.
The statement said the President has also re-nominated 15 persons to the position of MDCEs.
They are Mr George Kyei Baffuor, Asante Akim Central, Mr Ebenezer Tettey Kupaulor, Yilo Krobo Municipal, and Ms Jennifer Dede Afagbedzi for La Nkwantanang Madina Municipal Assembly.
The others are Mr Abraham Mbanye, Sene East, Ms Felicia Aba Hagan, Abura/Asebu/Kwamankese, Ms Florence Governor, Ayensuano District Assembly, Ms Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, Ada East, Mr J.K. Alhassan, Bunkprugun-Yunyoo, and Ms Ella Boateng, South Dayi District Assembly.
The rest are Mr Richard Collins Arku, North Tongu, Mr Andrew Teddy Ofori, Hohoe Municipal Assembly, Madam Millicent Kabuki Carboo, Biakoye District Assembly, Mr Leonelson Adzidogah, Akatsi South, Mr Emmanuel Louis Agama, South Tongu and Mr Eric Muah, Jomoro District Assembly.
GNA
