MTN Ghana Donates To National Chief Imam Towards The Celebration Of Eidul Fitr
MTN, Ghana’s leading telecommunication network service provider has presenteda cheque, airtime and other items to National Chief Imam towards the celebration of this year’s Eidul Fitr.
At a brief ceremony held at the residence of the National Chief Imam at Fadama, MTN presented items comprising a cheque of GHC3,000.00, MTN recharge vouchers worth GH¢500.00 cedis, 10 bags of rice, 2 cartons of vegetable oil, 10 boxes of mineral water, 10 cartons of soft drinks and a ram.
Speaking at the presentation ceremony,Mr. Abbad Reda, Chief Information Officer of MTN,stated that the celebration of Eidul Fitr brings families and communities together to share and strengthen their relationships encourage them to be charitable towards the less privileged and learn to live in harmony with neighbours. “In the spirit of Eidul Fitr, we are here to lend our support once again towards the successful celebration of Eidul Fitr, as we have done in the past 10 years,” he said.
“In line with MTN’s vision of leading the delivery of a bold new digital world to our customers, MTN will carry out data activation during Eidul Fitr period at vantage points to give our valued customers an experiential feel of the benefits of our internet and data services,” he added.
Sheikh AremeyawShaibu, spokesman of the National Chief ImamandImams and Elders of the Muslim community, received the items on behalf of National Chief Imam and the Muslim community.
The National Chief Imam, Dr. Sheikh UsumanuNuhuSharubutu,thanked MTN for their continued generosity towards the Muslim community in Ghana and also prayed for Allah to continue to bless the fortunes of MTN Ghana.
MTN has been supportive of the Muslim community over the years. For the past six years, MTN has also committed resources to support the organization of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. In 2016,14 mobile handsets, airtime worth GH ¢7,500 and MTN souvenirs were donated to facilitate the work of the Hajj Board.
About MTN Ghana
MTN Ghana is the market leader in the increasingly competitive mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay Monthly and Pay As You Go Services. The company has committed itself to delivering reliable and innovative services that provide value for subscribers in Ghana’s telecommunications market. Since its entry into Ghana in 2006, MTN has continuously invested in expanding and modernizing its network in order to offer superior services to a broad expanse of the nation. Total network investments from 2006-2016 are about US$3.472 billion.
MTN has the widest network coverage across Ghana. With the recent commercial launch of 4G LTE services, MTN became the only mobile operator providing 4G services in all regional capitals and large cities. The company has also built three modern switch and data centres to deliver stable, reliable, efficient and robust Telecom and Data Services to customers.
For further information, visit www.mtn.com.gh .
