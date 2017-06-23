TOP STORIES
Tano North DCE Inspects Development Projects
The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Tano North, Hon. Ernest Kwarteng, has vowed that the Assembly will not abandon on-going projects undertaken by the previous administration regardless of inadequate resources.
He said every contract will be scrutinized before payment but will never be ignored.
Hon. Ernest Kwarteng disclosed this to Sunyani based radio Metro 90.5FM, when he toured various sites to inspect on-going development projects awarded by his predecessors in the district.
Some places he visited include, African faith Primary School at Duayaw Nkwanta, Boakye Tromp SHS, Tanokrom, Yamfo, Techire, Adroboa, among others.
“If a lot of money has been invested in projects and we see it as a viable thing that will benefit our people, we have to continue and complete it” he added.
He said majority of the projects had stalled due to financial constraints and assured contractors working in the district that every possible means would be employed to pay them to complete the projects for the benefit of the people.
The DCE urged Tano North residents benefitting from the completed projects to protect the facilities.
“Some of the projects were done for political reasons as most of the projects have been commissioned without the needed logistics to operate, such as a health facility at Duayawnkwanta which was commissioned this year but the place is currently occupied by goats and sheep because it’s not functional” he added.
Hon. Ernest Kwarteng, stated that the Assembly would not tolerate shoddy work from any contractor in the area.
He thanked Tano North residents for their show of support to New Patriotic Party (NPP) government and promised that the gesture would be reciprocated with the provision of necessary social-amenities to ensure that they lived in dignity.
According to Hon. Ernest Kwarteng, the NPP government would make sure that all on-going projects in the district are completed to the benefit of the people.
The District Education Director, District engineers, NPP district party executives, Nananom and some departmental Heads accompanied the DCE.
