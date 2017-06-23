TOP STORIES
One mans mistake is a success story for anotherBy: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3510
|4.3554
|Euro
|4.8544
|4.8587
|Pound Sterling
|5.5092
|5.5161
|Swiss Franc
|4.4751
|4.4795
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2897
|3.2926
|S/African Rand
|0.3345
|0.3347
|Australian Dollar
|3.2796
|3.2865
Muslims urged to let Eid celebration reflect essence of Islam
By GNA Reporter
Accra, June 23, GNA - The Coalition of Muslim Organisations, Ghana, (COMOG) has called on Muslim chiefs and the stakeholders in the Muslim Community to reconsider the way Eid is being celebrated by Muslim youth to reflect the good image of Islam.
A statement signed by Hall Abdel Manan Abdel Rahman, the General Secretary of COMOG, and issued to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said: 'Like Ramadan, Eid ul-Fitr is a time for love, perseverance, kindness, forgiveness and tolerance.
'So let this festive occasion provide us all with an opportunity to stretch our hands out to each other for forgiveness and reconciliation, let us transcend our difference and disagreement and reach out to one another with the new spirit of peace, love and tolerance so that the wounds of the past can begin to heal,' it said.
The statement said this would ensure prosperity, security and stability not just for the Muslim Community but the nation as a whole.
The statement mentioned love, perseverance, kindness, forgiveness and tolerance as the essence of Islam, while Ramadan is a time of Worship, reflection and meditation, Eid was a time of celebration with modesty; a time to make peace with all neighbours, relatives and friends.
It has, therefore, called on all Muslims, especially the youth, to use the occasion to resolve their differences, adding that; 'This is a time to rejuvenate bonds of kinship, friendship, peace and demonstrate tolerance and love,' it said.
The statement extended greetings and best wishes to the Muslim Community, the people and Government of Ghana on the occasion of Eid.
Over 1.6 billion Muslims around the world would be celebrating the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr this weekend, which marks the end of the holiest month on the Islamic calendar.
GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Social News