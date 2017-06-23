TOP STORIES
Leaders without vision are leaders that beat war drum.By: Edkwag
Ashanti Region NPP dismisses clashes report at Subin
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Secretary has denied reports of clashes at the party’s Subin Constituency delegates’ conference
Sam Pyne told Raymond Acquah on Joy FM’s Top Story Friday there was “just an infraction at the gate” which did not mar the event.
It was mere misunderstanding that was not violent as has been claimed in the media, he said.
A delegates’ conference held by the NPP Subin Constituency to appraise the party’s work was nearly marred after misunderstanding broke out between some executives.
Luv FM’s Erastus Asare Donkor reported the skirmishes erupted after the party’s constituency Chairman, Yaw Amankwah was denied entry because he did not have an invitation card.
The well-built men who manned the entrance to the auditorium shoved Mr Amankwah away, a development that angered the men who followed the chairman.
The Constituency Communications Officer, Bright Oppong-Nyarko blamed the Subin MP, Eugene Boakye Antwi for the scuffle.
He said the MP who also doubles as the deputy Works and Housing Minister is trying to disintegrate the party in the Constituency.
The Subin Constituency has for the past months experienced some form of infighting leading to factions among the executives.
One faction is reported to side with the Member of Parliament for the Constituency, Eugene Boakye Antwi, while the second group supports the former MP, Isaac Osei. The third group is alleged to be on the side of the Constituency Chairman, Yaw Amankwah.
There is currently a suit before the court brought against the MP, by his predecessor, Mr Osei over his defeat in the Constituency's parliamentary primary in 2016.
Although he acknowledged the delegates' conference was delayed due to the misunderstanding, Mr Pyne said it went well.
He said the Regional NPP executives will nonetheless investigate the matter in order to avoid a repetition in the future.
