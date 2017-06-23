TOP STORIES
Karpowership Ghana supports Muslim community to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr
Karpowership Ghana Company has made donations to about 200 Muslim households in the Tema New Town Community, as part of its activities to celebrate this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr.
The donation included food items such as rice, oil, canned fish and beverages.
Presenting the items to the community, the Corporate Communications Specialist of Karpowership, Sandra Amarquaye, explained the initiative was part of Karpowership’s efforts to support the community in which it operates.
“Karpowership understands that Eid-Ul-Fitr festival is an important event on the Muslim calendar.
"We know it is a time to show love and goodwill towards one another, thus we are here to celebrate with you in the new season of love and brotherliness,” she said.
Receiving the items, the Imam of Tema New Town, Sheik Abdallah Umar Ibn Abubakar, thanked Karpowership and extolled them for exhibiting the tenets of love at such a time.
“We are grateful for this kind gesture and we believe many households will have reason to celebrate during this Ramadan,” he said.
Miss Amarquaye said Karpowership Ghana Company Limited is a socially responsible company that is committed to relating well with residents of the community it operates.
Since it began operations in Ghana, the company has engaged in several projects in the Tema Manhean community, such as providing a bursary for brilliant but needy students as well as adopting and fully furnishing a computer laboratory of a school in the community.
As a strategic partner, Karpowership says it is committed to Ghana’s development and will continue providing all Ghanaians reliable, sustainable, and affordable electricity.
Karpowership is a subsidiary of Karadeniz Holding, a sector pioneer in innovative energy projects for the last 20 years, playing an active role in the medium to long-term investments in domestic and international markets.
Since it began operations in December 2015, Karadeniz Powership AyÅŸegül Sultan, with an installed capacity of 235MW, has been supplying sustainable and affordable electricity to Ghana.
