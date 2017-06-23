Ebo Whyte challenges gov't to use theatre as catalyst to attract investors

TOP STORIES
Renowned playwright Uncle Ebo Whyte is making a case for government to use theatre as a catalyst to attract more investors into the country.
Government has so far re-affirmed its commitment to attract investments as part of initiatives to boost its job-creation agenda.
According to Mr Whyte, it's high time government took advantage of theatre arts as a critical economic tool to achieve this goal.
He explained this to JOYBUSINESS at a special event organised by Roverman Productions to honour the Former President Jerry John Rawlings as he celebrated his 70th birthday.
"As the economy of Ghana picks up and the political situation gets stable, we attract more investors into the country. When they come in, we see them at the airport, take them to the plush hotels and leave them there.
"The next day we take them from there to the office to discuss business after 5 pm we take them back to the hotel. They do not do anything else until the next day," he said.
He said the kind of theatre he does can be used to entertain investors and let them have memories of their evenings which they will fondly talk about friends and family when they get back home.
"He will be eager to come to Ghana the next time and so will he invite others to come and enjoy Ghana and that brings in their desire to invest because they have fun in Ghana.
"Visitors of any kind should not be bored when they come to Ghana because there is a lot of entertainment. If they get bored when they are here, they will go elsewhere and their money will follow them there," he said.
Mr Whyte said that should be the goal which is in the interest of the nation to aid economic development.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Kuuku Abban |Joy Business
